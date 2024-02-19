What Automaker's Infotainment System Is The Biggest Train Wreck To Use?

When infotainment systems first made their appearance in cars many years ago, there were quite a few flops. Yet today, most manage to hold their own quite well. Despite this progress, some brands still struggle to equip their cars with a system that customers genuinely enjoy. So, which infotainment system takes the crown for being the absolute worst?



Again, most systems are at least passable. On top of that, many come available with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity that should come handy to a lot of users. Surely, a few are really terrible though. The one in our lead image, from a Volkswagen, has been widely criticized for its steep learning curve and horrific climate controls.









