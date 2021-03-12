What Brands Do Psychopaths Drive? UK Study Finds The Answer

If we're to believe the internet's hearsay, BMW drivers are supposedly notorious for their lack of road manners and for not using their car’s turn signals as often as they should. However, a new study from the UK makes an even bolder claim about them. More specifically, the study goes as far a suggesting that BMW drivers show “the greatest number of psychopathic tendencies than any other driver on the road”, with Audi drivers following closely on second place.



The study was conducted by Scrap Car Comparison and market-research company 3Gem earlier this month and included surveys of 2,000 UK drivers.



