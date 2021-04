As you know, I've pulled the trigger on TWO vehicles already in 2021. A 2021 Jeep Wrangler Willy's Diesel AND a 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall edition.











Both good in their own right AND BONUS, MADE in the USA.



And if things go well, a new Bronco will happen in late summer.



I know, I GOTTA PROBLEM!



But forget about me, WHICH cars and trucks are YOU in LUST over right now? And have you bought or are SERIOUSLY considering purchasing one?



Discuss...