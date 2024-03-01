What Can Be Done to Make The Tesla Model S Relevant Again?

The Cybertruck may be the hot new thing, but it isn’t Tesla’s most transformative product. Not by a long shot.



That title arguably goes to the Model S, the luxury sedan that put both Tesla and electric vehicles on the map like never before when it launched in 2012. So where’s the game-changing four-door now? Relegated to a new “Other Models” section on Tesla’s latest press release detailing its annual vehicle sales.



It’s a rather unceremonious demotion for one of the most important cars of the last decade—if not the century.





