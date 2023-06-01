What Can You Expect From The Automotive Market In 2023?

Various experts say that although overall global automotive sales might be on a more positive trend this year, we are certainly not yet out of the woods, in terms of various perils and pesky issues.



Let us face it, 2022 was a completely bonkers year. Not just in terms of general everyday life (health crisis, war, energy crisis, bonkers inflation, etc.) but also as far as the automotive industry is concerned. I, for example, would have had no idea of any of this back during the final days of 2021. At the time, I was simply hoping that all promises of ‘normal’ life would finally get fulfilled come 2022. Boy, was I wrong.



