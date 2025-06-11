What Car Fads Are Taking Over—And Which Are Fading Fast?

The automotive scene never sits still. Every year, new ideas hit the road while old ones get left in the dust. Right now, in 2025, the shift feels electric—literally and figuratively. Some trends are everywhere you look; others are vanishing faster than gas stations in a blackout.



We’re not here to list them. We’re here to spark the conversation.



Certain features now come with a monthly bill instead of a one-time purchase. Dashboards are turning into glowing rectangles that swallow every button. And a wave of battery-powered machines is borrowing looks from the glory days of chrome and fins.



Meanwhile, tricks that once fooled the ear are falling silent. Front-end designs that dominated headlines are shrinking back. And a driving ritual beloved by purists is becoming rarer than a clean Carfax.



AutoSpies nation, this is your wheel. In the comments, name the exact fads you’re seeing explode—and the ones you’re glad to see stall.



Call out the brands, the models, the tech. Is the future pay-to-play, screen-heavy, and retro-wrapped? Or are we mourning the loss of raw sounds, bold faces, and hands-on control?



Drop your sightings. The sharpest takes rise to the top. Let’s crowdsource the real 2025 trend map—together.



