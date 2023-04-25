What Could Go Wrong? Fed To Allow Automakers To Decide If Their EVs Qualify For Tax Credits

Agent009 submitted on 4/25/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:48 AM

Views : 536 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In an odd twist of events, the government is letting automakers decide whether their vehicles meet the requirements set out by the Treasury. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, certain EVs now qualify for a $7,500 tax credit if they meet a specific set of standards.
 
The Treasury was responsible for setting these standards but missed the original 1 January 2023 deadline. Naturally, the collective industry assumed the feds were working on stringent guidelines to cut the USA's reliance on China for electric vehicle batteries.


Read Article


What Could Go Wrong? Fed To Allow Automakers To Decide If Their EVs Qualify For Tax Credits

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)