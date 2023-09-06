What Could Go Wrong? Ford Patents Roof Mounted EV Battery

Ford, the maker of the all-electric F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and E-Transit, has filed for a rather interesting patent for a huge, roof-mounted backup battery that could top-up the main high-voltage pack of an EV when driving through an area where there aren’t any chargers available. First spotted by RDale on the Lightning Owners forum, the document submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows a Bronco-like SUV that has a roof rack on top of which sits something resembling a conventional roof box. However, a charging cable sticks out of the back of the box, making it look more or less like a backup battery one would use to recharge a smartphone.



