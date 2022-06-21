What Could Go Wrong? Ford To Allow Dealers To Decide If Your New F150 Lightning Can Be Sold In The First Year

Ford F-150 Lightning’s popularity has continued to remain white-hot long after the first deliveries took place earlier this year. Even before that, we reported on a policy that limits Lightning customers from selling or otherwise transferring ownership of the truck to another person for a year from the date of purchase. Now, we’re finding out that it’s actually up to the dealer whether or not that policy is put in place. When we first mentioned this policy back in January of this year it came along with other information regarding markups and additional dealer fees surrounding the Lightning. A bulletin from Ford Corporate to dealers basically said that the parent company would be willing to back a no-sale provision like the one implemented on the Ford GT supercar.morning



