What Could Go Wrong? London Wants To Host A Fossil Fuel Driven F1 Race In The Middle Of It's Ultra Low Emission Zone

If the £250 million plan goes ahead, the “London Grand Prix” could join the Formula One calendar as soon as 2026, according to reports.

Designed to “maximise overtaking”, the new track has been likened to the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. The proposed 3.64-mile circuit in London’s Docklands would feature 22 corners and an average speed of 127mph.

From floating grandstands, around 95,000 spectators could watch some of the world’s best drivers racing along the Royal Albert and Royal Victoria docks before turning around the ExCel centre – already the home of Formula E’s London ePrix.