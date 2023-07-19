What Could Go Wrong? Police Begin Using AI To Profile Drivers

For years, local governments and police departments have had access to data from license plate readers across their jurisdictions. A recent case from Westchester County, New York, is shedding new light on how AI companies are helping cops use that information not just to catch fugitives, but also to decide who is driving like they might be a criminal.

The case surrounds the conviction of David Zayas who, in March 2022, was driving in Scarsdale, New York, in a gray Chevrolet. Although he was neither speeding nor breaking traffic laws, Westchester PD pulled him over and searched his car and found crack cocaine, cash, and a pistol.