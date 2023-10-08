What Could Go Wrong? Tesla Removes Mechanical Emergency Door Release On Model Y To Save Money

Last October, we informed you about a welcome change to the emergency door release system on the Model Y vehicles built at the Fremont factory and Giga Shanghai. New information reveals that the same model built at Giga Berlin now comes with a different system, which is impossible to use without a screwdriver. In a rush to simplify manufacturing as much as possible, Tesla introduced a new door-opening mechanism to its vehicles. This means the opening handles are no longer physically connected to the door opening mechanism. Instead, electrical switches drive an electromagnet to trigger the door-opening system. This presents the advantage of fewer moving parts, allowing Tesla to save a few bucks. For the car's occupants, it means that opening the door when the 12-volt electrical system is down is impossible.



