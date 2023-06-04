What Could Go Wrong? Unregulated Deep Sea Mining To Begin Searching The Sea Floor For EV Materials

Agent009 submitted on 4/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:22:35 AM

Views : 468 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.wired.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

IN OCTOBER OF last year, an enormous new creature appeared on the seabed of the Pacific Ocean, about 1,400 miles southwest of San Diego. It was a remote-controlled, 90-ton machine the size of a small house, lowered from an industrial ship on a cable nearly 3 miles long. Once it was settled on the ocean floor, the black, white, and Tonka-truck-yellow contraption began grinding its way forward, its lights lancing through the darkness, steel treads biting into the silt. A battery of water jets mounted on its front end blasted away at the seafloor, stirring up billowing clouds of muck and dislodging hundreds of fist-sized black rocks that lay half-buried in the sediment.

Read Article


What Could Go Wrong? Unregulated Deep Sea Mining To Begin Searching The Sea Floor For EV Materials

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)