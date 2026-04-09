What Could Toyota Have Done To Save Scion?

If you grew up around cars in the 2000s, chances are you remember Scion. Toyota’s youth-focused brand sold some of the most interesting affordable cars on the road, from the boxy xB to the sporty tC and, eventually, the rear-wheel-drive FR-S. Scions were inexpensive, customizable, and deliberately different from the conservative Toyotas sitting next to them on dealer lots. Then, almost as quickly as it arrived, Scion disappeared. Toyota announced in 2016 that it would kill the brand after roughly 13 years, folding its remaining cars into the Toyota lineup. The FR-S became the Toyota 86, the iM became the Corolla iM, and the iA became the Yaris iA. The tC simply disappeared.



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