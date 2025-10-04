What Damaged The Car Business WORSE? The Disruptive Trump Tariffs OR Car Companies BETTING THE FARM On EVs And NEGLECTING Their ICE Products?

The automotive industry has faced turbulent times, with two major forces stirring debate among analysts, enthusiasts, and consumers alike: the Trump-era tariffs and the industry’s aggressive pivot toward electric vehicles (EVs) at the expense of internal combustion engine (ICE) products. Each has left a distinct mark, but which dealt the heavier blow to the car business? Let’s explore this question and invite readers to weigh in.

Tariffs imposed during the Trump administration, particularly on steel and aluminum, sent shockwaves through global supply chains. These levies, aimed at protecting domestic industries, raised production costs for automakers reliant on imported materials. Prices for vehicles crept upward, squeezing consumer budgets and dampening demand in some markets.



Small and mid-size manufacturers, already operating on thin margins, felt the pinch most acutely. Supply chain disruptions also delayed production, leaving dealers with lean inventories. Did these tariffs kneecap an industry already grappling with rising costs and global competition?



On the other hand, the industry’s all-in bet on EVs has reshaped priorities, for better or worse. Automakers poured billions into electric platforms, battery tech, and charging infrastructure, often sidelining their ICE lineups. Legacy brands scaled back on sedans and performance models to fund EV ambitions, alienating loyal customers. Meanwhile, EV adoption has lagged behind rosy projections, with high prices, range anxiety, and spotty infrastructure cooling consumer enthusiasm. Plants retooling for EVs have faced layoffs, and missteps in execution—like rushed launches or bloated designs—have tarnished reputations. Has this gamble on a still-nascent technology left automakers vulnerable?



Both forces have reshaped the industry, but which inflicted deeper wounds? Were tariffs a temporary setback, or did they expose systemic weaknesses? Did the EV pivot betray customers, or is it a necessary evolution? Readers, we want your take—what did more damage to the car business? Share your thoughts below.



