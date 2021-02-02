What Do Auto Companies Have Against AM Radio? Do You Know ANY Newer Vehicles That Get Great Sound And Reception From Their AM Band?

We have some of the most AMAZING tech in cars and trucks today.



The damn things practically drive themselves with advanced cruise systems.



Some have massaging seats, tech screens almost as good as your imac at home and they ALL offer loads of high end sound options.



But one thing seems consistent in ANY ride I get in ALL price ranges.



They have truly AWFUL AM radio sound and reception.



When I take my kids Fusion hybrids for a ride and throw on a talk radio show, they are almost impossible to listen. Reception in and out, whining noises in the background depending on how hard you're accelerating, etc.



And I'm not just picking on the Fusion.



I was in a friends Bentley and it wasn't much better.



And alot of these companies make you pay 3-5k+ for their 'high end' system.



20 years ago, almost all rides had great AM radio bands.



Do you notice the same phenomenon?



So what the hell gives here?



Spies discuss...



And c'mon, you know you love it that I found a good pic of a vintage Blaupunkt for the cover pic. That's the 'FRANKFURT' model.









