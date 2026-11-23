American consumers have long had a relationship with pickups. For example, the Ford F-Series line of trucks has been the country's bestselling nameplate for 44 consecutive years. However, most pickup owners don't use their rigs primarily for work. The underlying attraction seems to be general flexibility rather than any outright need. Perhaps Ford is pulling on that thread a bit more with its Maverick Hybrid, especially when comparing sales to the Hyundai Santa Cruz competing against it. The Maverick isn't necessarily a better small pickup than the Santa Cruz, but it may be hitting the sweet spot in other areas.



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