What Do The Midterms Mean For The Automotive Industry?

After the current session of Congress created seismic change in the automotive industry, a power shift in the nation’s legislative branch appears imminent. However, with sweeping legislation tied to vehicle electrification already signed into law, automotive and policy experts say they are expecting few, if any, major disruptions in the near term if Republicans regain control of one or both chambers after the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

While a congressional shake-up could put the brakes on additional legislative efforts to advance President Joe Biden’s climate and economic agenda, future actions to grow a domestic supply chain for electric vehicles and batteries and reduce reliance on foreign nations such as China could be something both parties agree on. “Both Democrats and Republicans recognize the need for a domestic supply chain, and so I think that there is some agreement between parties that it is in the U.S.’s best interest to establish a domestic supply chain for a lot of these critical materials,” said Andy Buczek, government policy adviser at the Dykema law firm’s Washington, D.C., office.



Read Article