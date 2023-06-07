What Do They Know You Don't? - Majority Of States Building Battery Plants Don't Have Incentives For EVs

South Carolina, which has acquired $10 billion in EV funding from Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and others, and Kentucky, which has acquired $10 billion in EV investments from Ford, SK On and AESC, fell beneath the extent required to be included within the rating. South Carolina earned 14 of the 100 factors accessible. Kentucky earned 5.5. California, on the prime of the record, earned 88.

“I definitely think that the southern states, or the states that are receiving a lot of this new investment, are missing out,” Huether stated. “It would be great if the drivers in those states could actually drive the vehicles that are being manufactured there.”