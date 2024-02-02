What Does Elon Musk's Lifestyle Look Like? The Reality May Floor You

Last year, just ahead of the release of his biography — aptly titled Elon Musk — Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, released a photo allegedly showing Musk’s kitchen and part of his living room, giving a rare glimpse at the billionaire’s simple home.



Isaacson posted the pic to X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, “In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, TX, where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls.”



The house, near SpaceX’s launch site, appears to have an open concept, with no barrier separating the living room and the kitchen. On the living room table are a sword, books, what appear to be board games, and a replica rocket.



In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, TX, where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls. In my forthcoming bio, https://t.co/7JGHd10TEa, I explain why. pic.twitter.com/mLsAgdOdY1 — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 6, 2023







Read Article