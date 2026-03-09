What Does Lincoln's Bronco Variant Need For It To Be Successful?

In the last few years, the industry has elevated the Mercedes-Benz G-Class from a niche vehicle into a benchmark. Consumers continue to buy rugged, off-road-oriented vehicles, and luxury brands are scrambling to launch their own G-Wagen competitors, Lincoln included.

Yes, the brand that built the Town Car allegedly wants to compete with Mercedes, Land Rover, and others. The first rumors of a possible Bronco-based Lincoln emerged earlier this year, and we’ve heard more and more ever since.