What Does THIS GM Design Studio Sketch Tell You About The Future Of The Corvette?

Purists out there probably hate the idea of a Corvette SUV. But take a look at what other brands like Porsche and Lamborghini have accomplished with sport utility vehicles, then couple that with the overwhelming success of the mid-engine C8 Corvette the past two years, and it’s not hard to imagine a world where General Motors parlays that C8 excitement into a broadening of the brand. Such rumors have been going around about a new Corvette brand for years, surfacing again back in January when a < AHREF="https://www.corvetteblogger.com/2021/01/12/video-an-electric-suv-concept-with-corvette-ish-headlights-is-shown-during-gms-ces-presentation/">shadowy SUV in the background of a GM presentation appeared to look like a C8.



