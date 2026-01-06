What Does The FTC Warning To Dealerships About Transparent Pricing Mean To You?

For years, dealership social media teams have treated vehicle posts like digital window stickers with a little extra sparkle: “Only $399/month,” “Huge savings TODAY ONLY,” “This one won’t last,” “$5,000 off MSRP,” “Drive it home today!”

But the FTC’s March 13, 2026, warning letters to 97 auto dealership groups sharpened the rules of the road and made one thing explicit: if your team posts a price the dealership can’t honor, that’s the dealer’s Section 5 violation. The Commission warned that advertised vehicle prices must reflect the total price a consumer is required to pay, including mandatory fees, required government charges such as tax, title, and registration, and can remain excluded in this new ruling.

In other words, if the dealership requires the customer to pay for it, then the dealership must advertise the price, including it. This includes mentioning the required documentation fees, processing fees, prep or reconditioning fees, certification fees, or any required dealer add-on or package.