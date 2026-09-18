What Does Your Boss Drive? - The Secret Cars Of Automotive CEO's

Many CEOs of automotive companies are keen car enthusiasts in their personal lives, too. Their personal garages reflect both the output of their companies and their individual tastes, which occasionally leads to unexpected cars ending up as part of their collection. In this list, we have collected 10 notable automotive CEOs and the cars they drive, from SUVs produced by rivals to custom one-off creations. Each of these cars tells us something about the people behind the brands we know and love; let’s take a closer look at them.



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