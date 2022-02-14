What EVs Are The Most Efficient? Well, You Are About To Find Out

The limited battery capacity makes efficiency one of the most important factors that directly affect the final range of an electric vehicle, as well as other aspects, including energy costs.

In today's post, we will check the EPA energy consumption (the only common metric for all BEVs in the US) of currently available models (and multiple upcoming ones), as of early February 2022.

In some cases, EPA efficiency values are expected/estimated (by a manufacturer) or carried over from the previous model year (not yet officially listed on the EPA website).

The EPA energy consumption numbers (MPGe - miles per gallon-equivalent) include charging losses, so they give us glimpses of what we can expect in terms of the total energy usage. We calculate the numbers to Wh/mile.