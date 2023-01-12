What Else Can You Buy For The Same Money As The Cybertruck?

At last, we have pricing for the Tesla Cybertruck production model, and while the electric pickup costs significantly more than what the EV maker announced four years ago, it is definitely an interesting proposition in the pickup segment.



There's a single-motor variant priced at $60,990, which is $21,000 more than the price announced four years ago. Still, this RWD variant isn't coming until 2025. The dual-motor Tesla Cybertruck starts at $79,990, which is a whopping $30,000 more than the original price.



As for the tri-motor Cybertruck, or the Cyberbeast as Tesla calls it, it starts at $99,990, which is also $30,000 more than the original price. Both the dual-motor and the tri-motor variants arrive in 2024.









