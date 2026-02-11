What Ever You Do, DO NOT Hit The Emergency Drive Away Option On A Tesla

Agent009 submitted on 11/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:46:50 AM

Views : 404 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

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Tesla owners who press Activate on Emergency Drive Away may be on the hook for a service bill even if their car never leaves the Supercharger stall. Test Drive EVs
 
Yaro, who posts about Tesla service cases on X as @Tutrifour, said a customer called after tapping Activate while still plugged into a Supercharger. The owner was about to pull away, remembered the cable was still connected and stopped. The car never moved, but the touchscreen showed a red alert reading “Emergency Drive Away has been activated” with “Service is required” underneath. A Service Mode screenshot showed the active alert BMS_a228_EmergencyDriveAwayServiceRequired, which Yaro said only Tesla Service can clear.



 


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What Ever You Do, DO NOT Hit The Emergency Drive Away Option On A Tesla

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