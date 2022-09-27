What Exactly Qualifies As An Exotic Car These Days?

In the past, a brand that produced powertrains of awesome performance, or rarefied designs of outstanding touch and feel, or luxurious construction that translated to stratospheric pricing, was known as an exotic.

Today, the segment is identifying new products, new powertrains and new strategies to meet regulatory and competitive changes around the world while still meeting the high expectations of customers.

An SUV for McLaren? Maybe. An electric crossover for Rolls-Royce? Definitely. A future for Rolls’ V-12 engines? And is there still a place of relevance for Maserati’s elegant Ghibli sedan?