What Features Make A New Car Look Dated?

Most car nerds have very specific reasons for liking a certain car model or a carmaker in general, but I think it’s safe to say design is among the first reasons for someone to jump in (or out of) the “I like this because” boat. Carmakers obviously know that good design can make or break entire lineups, which is why most of them have been investing a lot of moolah in their styling departments over the years. Some of the most prosperous ones have only been successful because they not only blindly followed design trends, which, like all things, come and go, but also established styles of their own, to be followed by others.



Read Article