What Gives? Rivian Scores Lowest In Reliability But Highest In Owner Satisfaction

What's a few software glitches, powertrain issues and battery faults between you and a car you truly love?

Two recently released studies from Consumer Reports might be called good news and bad news for Rivian. In two new surveys, the California-based electric vehicle startup found itself at the top of one list and the bottom of another: first in overall owner satisfaction, yet dead last in reliability among the brands the nonprofit magazine was able to test.

This marks the second consecutive year that Rivian's R1S and R1T scored top honors in owner satisfaction, which is based on survey responses from Consumer Reports members who are asked if their new vehicles "met or failed to meet customers’ expectations in various important ways." A whopping 86% of Rivian owners who responded to the survey also indicated they would buy from the brand again.