What Happened To Common Sense? Google Maps Takes Driver Down Steps In Edinburgh

The tiniest error in Google Maps could put drivers in the most ridiculous situations, and two drivers from Edinburgh figured it out the hard way.



The navigation app suggested a wrong turn, telling drivers to drive down a new set of steps next to the Theatre Royal Bar… and two drivers took the advice, trying to continue the route as indicated by Google Maps.



To Google's defense, the stairs replaced what was once a road open to cars, but Google Maps failed to update the data and, therefore continued to suggest the route despite now being open only for pedestrians.





Read Article