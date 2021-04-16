What Happens In China Stays In China - Telsa Says Chinese Data Stays Inside Country

We previously reported that Tesla's cars are banned in Chinese military areas due to camera concerns. Thanks to Tesla's Autopilot cameras, Sentry Mode camera-based security system, and TeslaCam built-in dash cam, its cars have been banned from parking at military bases in China since the technology could potentially capture and save confidential footage.

Following that story, Tesla CEO Elon Musk chimed in. He explained that Tesla has to be very careful with confidential information. He said that if Tesla was using its cars to spy in China, it would be shut down. Tesla Beijing added that the cameras in question aren't even activated outside of North America.