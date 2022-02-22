What Happens To Those Cool Panoramic Sunroofs In A Crash?

In 2020, the Tesla Model Y made headlines for all the wrong reasons when the glass panel of its roof flew off on a California highway. The incident occurred just a week after an owner took delivery of the new SUV. Coincidentally, Ford had to recall the Model Y's direct rival, the Mustang Mach-E, for a similar issue.

Be it a glass roof or an expansive panoramic sunroof that you can even find on attainable vehicles like the Jeep Compass, these roofs do raise questions about safety, particularly in a rollover accident. In such a scenario, can a panoramic sunroof really offer the same degree of safety as a car without one? Consumer Reports (CR) looked into this specific issue to find out if that airy, spacious feeling you get from a glass roof is really worth it.