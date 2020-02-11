What Happens When A KAREN Buys An Aston Martin. And Then Faces A Judge.

People were comparing Richmond, B.

C. resident Jessica Liu to James Bond when she purchased her $200,000 2014 Aston Martin DB9, for obvious reasons.

But those comparisons promptly stopped when Liu crashed the car into a rock in December 2015, learned she wouldn’t be able to afford to fix it, and then sued the dealership and repair shop because she thought they needlessly hiked up the bill.

It turns out Liu only had basic insurance that wouldn’t cover the $85,000 to $135,000 collision repair, so when she was handed the invoice, she took it to the courts and told them the dealer and repair shop should pay for it.

F1_Driver

Okay, I'm just going to come out and say what's on everyone's minds: Chinese people don't know how to drive. There, I said it.

F1_Driver (View Profile)

Posted on 11/2/2020 11:13:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

