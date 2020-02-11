What Happens When A KAREN Buys An Aston Martin. And Then Faces A Judge.

People were comparing Richmond, B. C. resident Jessica Liu to James Bond when she purchased her $200,000 2014 Aston Martin DB9, for obvious reasons.



But those comparisons promptly stopped when Liu crashed the car into a rock in December 2015, learned she wouldn’t be able to afford to fix it, and then sued the dealership and repair shop because she thought they needlessly hiked up the bill.



It turns out Liu only had basic insurance that wouldn’t cover the $85,000 to $135,000 collision repair, so when she was handed the invoice, she took it to the courts and told them the dealer and repair shop should pay for it.



Full story at the link...





Read Article