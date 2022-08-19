What Has 576HP And Goes 0-60 In Just 3.4 Seconds? You May Never Guess

Kia's EV6 was already my personal favorite EV on the market, with good looks, solid performance, and a plentiful list of features. If that wasn't satisfactory, Kia has another option. On Friday, Kia unveiled the EV6 GT, a 576 HP all-wheel-drive performance version of its small electric crossover.

The EV6 GT looks fantastic. It's called a crossover, just like its lower-trim brethren, but I still insist it's the modern interpretation of a wagon, and who among us isn't excited for a 576-hp wagon? I do admit, I wish it were just a little wilder (give me some searing pastel paint and a big wing, Hyundai N style, please!); nonetheless, underneath that relatively tame exterior lies a behemoth of a powertrain that can push the wagon from 0-60 in 3.4 seconds and up to a top speed of 161 mph.

