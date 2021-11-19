What IF Ford Decided Create A Shelby Maverick? Would You Be Up For It?

We've been preaching about potential street truck applications for the Ford Maverick since before it debuted. We aren't alone in this desire, as a fictional ST rendering showed up not long after the covers were lifted. More recently, noted designer Chip Foose sketched up a Shelby-themed Maverick. But these new lifelike renderings absolutely seal the deal. The world needs this truck. Like, now. The Mustang Shelby GT350 appears to be the inspiration for the gorgeous Maverick makeover, created by KDesign AG at Behance.net. The black Le Mans stripes with a white border are the giveaway, and as with previous renderings we've seen from this talented artist, the details make this unofficial rendering come alive. We especially like how the ground effects are fitted, mirroring the Shelby Mustang's design while blending perfectly with the Maverick's shape. And the wing at the back of the cab? If there's just one thing from this Shelby that makes it to reality, can we get that, please?



