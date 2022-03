Volkswagen and Chevrolet both made news this week as it relates to reviving well-known models as EVs. VW, of course, finally took the wraps off its production-spec ID Buzz—a modern, gasless interpretation of the Microbus—while Chevy announced that its upcoming electric Blazer would be getting a high-performance SS variant next year. This got us thinking: Which other traditionally gas-powered automotive nameplates should be revived or repurposed as EVs?



Read Article