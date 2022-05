Great. You prefer the Ford Lightning to the Tesla CyberTruck so you bought one and got your $100 deposit REFUNDED by Tesla.



GENIUS!



You just walked away from a potential $100k PLUS profit when the CyberTruck arrives.



Even if they didn't want it who would give up their slot for nothing?



They could have gotten a FREE Ford Lightning if they kept it and flipped it.



Well, like my dad used to say, "there's an ass for every seat".



Where was this person when I was selling insurance?







Ford's first F-150 Lightning customer will get a refund from Tesla for the Cybertruck he ordered years ago https://t.co/KjuzwOBx3o — Bloomberg Hyperdrive (@hyper_drive) May 26, 2022