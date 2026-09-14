What If Ford Revived The Ranchero - Is There A Market For Such A Beast?

Ford recently had to jump through a few hoops to win back the trademark for one of its former nameplates: the Ranchero. Once used for a ute that competed against the Chevrolet El Camino for two decades, today the Ranchero name briefly looked like it might get another lease on life with Ford’s new electric pickup.

However, that turned out not to be the case. Despite going through a lengthy process to secure the Ranchero trademark, Ford eventually decided to namethe truck the Fathom instead. Whether or not “Ranchero” will be used for a different model in the future, we still don’t know; all we can do is watch this space.



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