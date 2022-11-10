What If Lexus Teamed Up With Lamborghini? Could THIS Be The Devil's Spawn?

Right now, there are all sorts of alliances going on across the automotive spectrum, from big conglomerates such as Stellantis or the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance right down to smaller ventures, like the VW-Ford commercial hookup or the Toyota-BMW-developed Supra and Z4.



Italian automakers are usually an integral part of the corporate dating service, with Fiat, Alfa, Maserati, or Ferrari belonging to Stellantis and Lamborghini an integral part of the exotic Volkswagen AG roster. But what if the corner office’ head honchos decided to strike out a new deal to create luxuriously exotic JDM Italians? Would that be possible, or is it solely the panache of the virtual automotive artist realm?



Read Article