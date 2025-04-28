What If Porsche Decided To Build A Street Legal Le Mans Hyper Car?

A total of 50 years has passed since Porsche’s legendary 917 race car took to the road – and it looks like the German firm might create something just as extraordinary to celebrate.

We’re not talking about an elaborate car-shaped cake here, either, because Porsche has strongly suggested that a road-legal version of its Le Mans hypercar could be in the works.

In a video posted by the company to acknowledge the Porsche 917 that was modified into a road-legal car at the request of Porsche enthusiast, Martini heir ‘Count’ Gregorio Rossi di Montelera, we see what looks like a 2024 Porsche 963 Le Mans race car at the end, preceded by the question ‘what if?’ and a date of ‘June 2025’.