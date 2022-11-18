What If Toyota Decided To Make A GR Prius?

While some are already preparing for the debut of the season to be jolly, we should all remember that autumn is not over yet, and we can still tally the late fall’s benefits.



As far as the automotive industry is concerned, two major events are keeping the headlines these days. One is, of course, the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, and be sure to check our live coverage of the event to keep up to date with all the novelties. The other is the international presentation of the all-new fifth-generation Toyota Prius, the ‘Hybrid Reborn,’ which has a sleek new design, a much better interior, as well as feistier 1.8-liter and 2.0-liter HEV (193 hp) or PHEV (220 hp) powertrain options.





Read Article