What If Toyota Gave The Prius Supercar Looks - Would It Sell?

Agent009 submitted on 8/25/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:11 AM

Views : 540 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Prius may have once been known more for efficiency than looks, but the fifth generation that arrived in late 2022 changed that perception entirely. The hybrid pioneer shed its dowdy image and emerged as something far more stylish, catching the attention of both fans and digital artists.
 
Among them is independent designer Vishnu Suresh, better known as Zephyr Designz, who has pushed the Prius makeover into a realm of radical imagination, proving that even the humblest hybrid isn’t safe from supercar daydreams.


Read Article


What If Toyota Gave The Prius Supercar Looks - Would It Sell?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)