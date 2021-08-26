What If Toyota Made A Corolla AE86 Like Hatchback?

There was a point in the 1980s when the Toyota Corolla was available with a massive array of body styles ranging from sedans, wagons, coupes, and hatchbacks. The rendering artist Theottle imagined how a 1980s AE86 coupe would look wearing the modified body from the current Corolla.

Theottle starts with the current Corolla Hatchback but shaves off the rear doors to make it a three-door. He also adds a sloping roof that creates an angled tail that has a design that sits somewhere between a liftback and a hatchback.