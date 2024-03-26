What Is A Major Car Opinion You SUPPORT That MOST Of The World Would DISAGREE WITH?

Opinions can be as diverse as the vehicles themselves. We all have our preferences, but some of our opinions may not be popular with the majority. In this discussion, we'd like to hear your thoughts on an unpopular car opinion that you hold, despite the disagreement of most people around you.



Is there a car model or brand that you think is underrated or unfairly criticized? Do you believe a certain car feature or design element is more important than others think? Or perhaps you have a unique perspective on the future of the automotive industry that goes against the grain.



We want to hear from you! Share your unpopular car opinions in the comments below, and let's engage in a lively and respectful discussion on the diverse perspectives that make the world of cars so fascinating.



I'll start and get the ball rolling...



Now this is not an opinion the world disagrees with but certainly MOST of the hipster population appalls...



The BEST Porsche 911's have the PDK transmission. They're the fastest and are virtually identical to the feel of driving the manual when you want that.





