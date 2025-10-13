What Is Going To Happen To Jaguar?

Jaguar has always been a brand that can never quite seem to get it together. Its cycle of making well-appointed, well-loved, enthusiast products that are always seen as more charming but flawed vehicles compared to German rivals, just to hemorrhage money and be bought out or go bankrupt, is all too common now. With its halt of production and subsequent relaunch, where is the future of this once esteemed brand going, and what products will the brand launch with when it returns? In this article, we will look at Jaguar's last ten years, and how its slow but predictable fall from 2010s success spawned this re-launch. We will also look at future Jaguar models, and see if the brand has got enough left in its tank to weather the storm of its controversial launch.



