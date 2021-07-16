What Is Highest End Sports Car With The WORST Reliability And Build Quality TODAY?

Agent001 submitted on 7/16/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:44:49 PM

Views : 540 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There are a ton of sports cars still on the market today even though the buzz is in the SUV and EV space.

And I personally like a lot of them and it was cool to see GM finally hit a homerun on something and overachieve like they did with the new Corvette. I love it. ESPECIALLY, for the $$$.

Don't get me wrong i like the high end Challengers, Boxster/Cayman, etc. but I'd take the new Vette ALL-DAY at the same price.

It's just fresher and a game changer for me.

But today's question is about reliability and quality.

Tell us WHICH high-end sports car has the WORST reliability and build quality today in YOUR opinion?

Is there a modern day FIERO?





What Is Highest End Sports Car With The WORST Reliability And Build Quality TODAY?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)