What Is Highest End Sports Car With The WORST Reliability And Build Quality TODAY?

There are a ton of sports cars still on the market today even though the buzz is in the SUV and EV space.



And I personally like a lot of them and it was cool to see GM finally hit a homerun on something and overachieve like they did with the new Corvette. I love it. ESPECIALLY, for the $$$.



Don't get me wrong i like the high end Challengers, Boxster/Cayman, etc. but I'd take the new Vette ALL-DAY at the same price.



It's just fresher and a game changer for me.



But today's question is about reliability and quality.



Tell us WHICH high-end sports car has the WORST reliability and build quality today in YOUR opinion?



Is there a modern day FIERO?









