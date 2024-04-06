What Is Holding Back All Of The EV Chargers The Biden Administration Promised?

Let's be clear about one thing: America's public electric vehicle charger network is growing. Possibly not on pace with the growth of electric vehicles themselves, but it is getting there. Now, the U.S. government-funded National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program meant to add high-speed chargers to highways across the country? That one's taking a while, and we're about to explore why. Welcome to this Monday edition of Critical Materials, our morning roundup of the latest news in automotive tech, mobility and the future of driving. And welcome to June! Summer is here (people say it's technically still spring, but I'm from Texas, so I can't get my head around that idea) and the EV news is as hot as ever. Also on tap today: the auto industry takes on the state-by-state roadblocks to electric adoption, and Ford gets some wins on hybrids. Let's dig in.



