What Is It Like Driving A Model S With That Yoke Type Steering Wheel?

Steering wheels in cars have been round for most of automobile history ever since the tiller was phased out for one simple reason: they just work. Designers and engineers have often tried to reinvent the (steering) wheel by squaring off parts of it or making it more oblong, but most eventually reverted to a round thing with some spokes connecting it to the steering column. Now Tesla is having a go at coming up with something new and it has replaced it with a yoke similar to what you might see on some airplanes, racing cars, Batmobiles or KITT. And it naturally caused some controversy when it was unveiled, prompting wildly opposing reactions, from very conservative ones, to ones praising Tesla for its bold choice.



