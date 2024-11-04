What Is Safe Enough For A Self Driving Vehicle?

Nearly seven years ago, GM CEO Mary Barra said we were in the “midst of a transportation revolution” that would lead to a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion. Time hasn’t been kind to that idealistic dream as electric vehicle adoption is slowing and the autonomous landscape is looking a lot less rosy.
 
However, we’re focusing on autonomous vehicles today as Tesla is gearing up to introduce their RoboTaxi this summer while Cruise is looking to move past a high-profile accident. The latter begs an important question, how safe is safe enough for autonomous vehicles?
 


